Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.10. 16,902,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,839,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

