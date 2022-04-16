AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,333,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,548,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.