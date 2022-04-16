AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.02. 25,333,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,548,048. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

