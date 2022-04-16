Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.72 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.