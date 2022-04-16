Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.91.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

