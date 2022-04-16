American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

AEP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.04. 2,188,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

