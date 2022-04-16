American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $42.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

