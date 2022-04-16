American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. 4,399,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,588. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.