American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AMS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,036. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
