AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 62.1% in March

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ACAN opened at $0.47 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

