Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 589,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,895. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.93% and a negative net margin of 354.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

