AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $161.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.