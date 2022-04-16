Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.30). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,522 shares of company stock worth $296,833. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

