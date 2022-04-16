Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.24 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

