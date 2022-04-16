Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 292,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

