Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

AVB traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $246.61. The company had a trading volume of 618,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 570.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

