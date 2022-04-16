Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) to report earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $4.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.