Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $4.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

