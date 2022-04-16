Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Cactus stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 514,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

