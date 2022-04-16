Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Boston Partners grew its position in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 285,386 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

