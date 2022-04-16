Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will post sales of $800.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.43 million to $801.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.49. 461,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $174.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

