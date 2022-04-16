Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

