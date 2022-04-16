Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 billion and the lowest is $8.65 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $37.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $248.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $250.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

