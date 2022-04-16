Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $23.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $27.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

