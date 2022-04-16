Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to report $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.20 million and the highest is $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ePlus by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ePlus by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ePlus by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 60,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

