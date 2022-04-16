Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.55). Evolus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Evolus news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 172,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,554. The company has a market cap of $628.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

