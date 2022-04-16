Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.71. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $11.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. 24,566,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,569,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

