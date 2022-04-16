Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 13,436,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,822. Fastly has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $72.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

