Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.61. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $130.94. 444,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

