Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after acquiring an additional 90,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 445,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,413. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.