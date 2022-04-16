Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after acquiring an additional 90,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 445,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,413. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
