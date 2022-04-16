Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $54,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after buying an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

