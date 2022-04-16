Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.16. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $598,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.