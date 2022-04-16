Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $7.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $7.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.70 and the lowest is $7.11. Lam Research reported earnings of $7.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $32.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $38.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.72.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.79. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $455.84 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

