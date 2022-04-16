Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $872.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

