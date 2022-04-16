Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $320,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

