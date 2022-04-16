Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,609,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $315.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

