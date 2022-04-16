Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

