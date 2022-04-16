Analysts Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Qorvo stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.