Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will post $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.16. 255,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,062. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

