Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Hershey posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.98. 850,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $194.10. Hershey has a 12-month low of $157.94 and a 12-month high of $228.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

