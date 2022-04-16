Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

