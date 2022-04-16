Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

