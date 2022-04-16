Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

ACHC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 373,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,843. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

