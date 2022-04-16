Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $23.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $93.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $95.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,032,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. The firm has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

