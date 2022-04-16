Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.61 Million

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to report $141.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.30 million and the lowest is $140.20 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $662.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $679.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $819.23 million, with estimates ranging from $792.90 million to $837.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.27. 514,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,452. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

