Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

