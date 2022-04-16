Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.61 and the lowest is $4.99. Charter Communications posted earnings of $4.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $29.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.03 to $36.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $36.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $48.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,990. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.66. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $542.82 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.