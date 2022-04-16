Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.38 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.29 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.29.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 57.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $555.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $574.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $542.82 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

