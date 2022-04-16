Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CURO remained flat at $$12.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

