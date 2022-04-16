Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the highest is $4.85 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $139.91 on Friday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $137.56 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

