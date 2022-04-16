Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post $271.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.60 million to $275.00 million. Funko reported sales of $189.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,525,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Funko by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $847.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

